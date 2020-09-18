Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been helping the needy in every possible way since last few months. He is very active on social media so that if anyone calls for his help, he can help him. Meanwhile, there are many such people, who are trying to cheat the name of Sonu Sood. In such a situation, Sonu Sood has warned those people.

Sonu Sood has shared some screenshots on Twitter. Along with this, he wrote in the caption, ‘Warning. Please do not give any money to any person. All our services are free. The money fraudsters are requested that poor people are better off cheating, see me. I will teach you to make hard bread. Better income, honesty life. This tweet by Sonu Sood is going viral. His fans are commenting by commenting.

Better Income .. Life of honesty. pic.twitter.com/vzfQwRDhjR – sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 17, 2020

Earlier Sonu Sood had made a special tweet for fans. He wrote – ‘To earn respect, not to be famous. There are many famous people, who will never be able to earn respect now. Apart from this, he tweeted another, “The strength that people put in their lives to make others fall, if the power is put into lifting them, then the country changes overnight.” This tweet by Sonu Sood is being praised.