During the lockdown, the way Sonu Sood came to help the people by becoming a messiah, he is less praised for that. He is also being appreciated on every platform. At the same time, there has been news that he will also be honored at the Norway Bollywood Film Festival. Here he will receive the Humanitarian Award 2020.

Virtual event will be held on 30 December

He will be honored with this honor through a virtual event which will be held on 30 December. Lorenskog, the mayor of Oslo will give this honor to Sonu Sood. Festival director Nasrullah Qureshi has praised Sonu Sood a lot. According to him, Sonu Sood worked in a very difficult time for humanity without any meaning. That is why the whole team thought of honoring them, seeing their works inspiring others.

Sonu’s film Dabangg premiered at Norway Festival

The special thing is that Sonu Sood’s film Dabangg also premiered at this Norway Bollywood festival. In which Salman Khan took part. Sonu Sood was in the negative role in this film and he had a lot of headlines. At the same time, it is indeed a big thing for Sonu to be honored with such a high honor at this film festival.

Thousands help in lockdown

Sonu Sood has helped people in this bad and epidemic phase in every way. But first and foremost, the work for which he was given notice was that he took thousands of people who were trapped in Mumbai to their cities, villages. From the arrangement of buses to reaching their home, the entire cost of eating and drinking was spent by Sonu Sood. Not only through buses, but many times they also evacuated people trapped through chartered planes. In the month of July, they brought 1500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan to India via private plane. Apart from this, he also helped countless people. This was the reason that in this epidemic, he looked like a real life hero.

