After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, all the people in the film industry got reactions. However, some people started using this issue for their personal benefit and started accusing others. A large section seems to be making fun of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sonu Sood is also very upset that the debate has been diverted from Sushant’s death to another direction.

Sonu Sood has said that if Sushant Singh Rajput were alive today, he would have laughed seeing the circus running in his name. Talking to a news portal about this, Sonu said that every person knows what will happen in it. He said that those who have never met Sushant are coming forward and speaking on their behalf. Sonu said that these people are doing this just to get in the news.

Sonu Sood targets Kangana – some people are taking advantage of Sushant’s death

On this issue, Sonu further said that he had met Sushant Singh Rajput many times. Even Sushant and Sonu used to workout in the gym together. He said that Sushant had achieved a lot in a short time even after coming from outside. Sonu said that Sushant might laugh at those who are turning around to be his spokespersons while Sushant’s family is sitting silently at his house.

Sonu said that after a while, people will start forgetting Sushant and after that people who make fun of Sushant will get a new topic on which they will start giving their un-sought opinion. He said that he is very sad to see what is happening nowadays. Please tell that Sonu Sood has also targeted Kangana Ranaut without naming it earlier. He had said that people who have never met Sushant are speaking about him.