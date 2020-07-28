Sonu Sood targets Kangana – some people are taking advantage of Sushant’s death
On this issue, Sonu further said that he had met Sushant Singh Rajput many times. Even Sushant and Sonu used to workout in the gym together. He said that Sushant had achieved a lot in a short time even after coming from outside. Sonu said that Sushant might laugh at those who are turning around to be his spokespersons while Sushant’s family is sitting silently at his house.
Sonu said that after a while, people will start forgetting Sushant and after that people who make fun of Sushant will get a new topic on which they will start giving their un-sought opinion. He said that he is very sad to see what is happening nowadays. Please tell that Sonu Sood has also targeted Kangana Ranaut without naming it earlier. He had said that people who have never met Sushant are speaking about him.
