Actor Sonu Sood has now been awarded an award after receiving the honor from the United Nations. The Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT) on Thursday honored Sonu Sood with the Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Award on Thursday for helping the poor and the needy. Sonu was honored on the first day of the three-day Virtual Convention of GCOT, which was inaugurated by Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhendra Reddy.

On this occasion, Sonu Sood assured GCOT that his organization, Shakti Annadanam, would work with him. GCOT Executive Chairman Vasant Kumar Damasthapuram said that Sonu Sood helped hundreds of migrant workers to return home safely during the Kovid-19 epidemic. The Convention – ‘150th Gandhi Jayanti Utsav’ – is organized to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who believed in the upliftment of villages for the creation of a progressive India.

ADG Special Humanitarian Action Award

Earlier, Sonu Sood was awarded the ‘ADG Special Humanitarian Action Award’. He has been given this honor by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Sonu Sood was given this award during the virtual ceremony on Monday evening. Sonu Sood expressed happiness on receiving this honor. He said that he will also support UNDP and its efforts.

Sonu Sood expresses gratitude

After receiving the UNDP’s ‘ADG Special Humanitarian Action Award’, Sonu Sood said, “It is a rare honor. The recognition of the United Nations is very special. I did what I could in my own way a little bit . I did all this for the people of my country, without any hope. But it feels good to get respect and recognition. “

Anurag Kashyap presented evidence to prove Payal’s allegations false, know what he said to Mumbai Police