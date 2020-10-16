Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged as a real hero for the people in the Corona era. He is helping the needy by moving forward. No one can ask for help from them and it cannot work, it cannot happen. The actor has made a special place in the hearts of people with this noble cause. Fans often request to talk and meet him on social media. One such fan has expressed a desire to meet Sonu Sood, to which the actor has given a funny answer.

Fan wrote on Twitter, ‘Sonu Sood sir, I am your big fan, but I will not meet you, I know. Maybe I can never meet you, but please tell me that you will meet once. Replying to this tweet, Sonu Sood wrote that I will definitely meet, if the lemonade you are drinking will bring for me also. Fans are commenting on this reply of the actor and praising him.

Rajpal Yadav said about taking jail sentence- I do not want to carry the burden of the past

It is known that Sonu Sood often posts special messages for his fans. Recently gave special advice to the fans, which was highly praised. Sonu Sood tweeted, ‘It takes less power to pat someone’s back than to drag someone down. Try it sometime.

Randeep Hooda and Ileana Dikruz pair to appear in ‘Unfair and Lovely’

Talk about Sonu Sood’s professional life, recently he has resumed shooting for the film Prithviraj. The shooting of a major portion of this historical film was completed. Now a grand set has been designed inside the YRF Studio Complex to complete the rest of the shooting, with all the safety precautions being taken care of in view of the corona. The film is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.