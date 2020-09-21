Queen Kangana Ranaut of Bollywood is often in the headlines. Let us tell you that Sonu Sood was first to appear in Kangana’s film Manikarnika released last year and he started shooting for this film, but Sonu left the film in the middle. Now actor Sonu Sood has spoken openly about this film. Sonu told that Kangana had cut 80 percent of her scenes from the film.

Let me tell you that like Kangana, her film ‘Manikarnika’ was also in a lot of controversies. First, director Krish separated himself from this film, after which Kangana himself took the responsibility of directing ‘Manikarnika’. After that Sonu Sood also left this film in the middle. Now Sonu has said in an interview about this film that- “I don’t want to hurt Kangana.” She is my good friend for a long time. But if I talk about this film, we had shot a lot of ‘Manikarnika’. I had asked the director if we would have to shoot again, he said that he is no longer a part of this film. This is how they got the mail. When she talked to Kangana about this, she said that she will now direct this film and in this I should support her. I said, I will support you but we have to bring back the director of the film because he has worked very hard on this film but Kangana did not listen to me.

Apart from this, Sonu further told that- ‘When I saw the scenes of the film, it came to know that the scenes that I narrated were not in the film. 80 percent of my scenes have been cut. When I spoke to Kangana again, she said that she wants to shoot it differently. I said that I am not comfortable with that because I said yes to the first story and the director. I do not want to work in this project. Sonu Sood further told that he had given his film for 4 months. It was very sad at that time.