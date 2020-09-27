Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is helping the needy people by moving forward. He never disappoints those who plead. Now recently Sonu helped a student again, but he put a condition in front. Actually, Sonu deposited the fees of a student’s medical college. The student thanked the actor after depositing the fees. He said that now his dream will be fulfilled.

Sonu then placed a condition in front of that student. Sonu tweeted and wrote to that student – Now you always have to treat the poor by becoming a doctor for free. Just want this promise.

By becoming a doctor, you now have to treat the poor forever. Just want this promise. https://t.co/LJMG4OlID6

– sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 27, 2020

Earlier, a user tweeted to Sonu Sood, ‘Sonu Sood Sir, I am from Sonipat. I have filled the form for Delhi Police. My family is not able to help financially for exam preparation and hostels in Delhi. Please help me Sonu Sood did not take any time to help the girl. He responded, and wrote, ‘Done your coaching arrangement. Serve the country by training Delhi Police well. Jai Hind.’

Let us know that recently Sonu Sood was trolled on social media. The trolls are calling him ‘the biggest scam of 2020’. Sonu Sood reacted to this. He says that he has no time to read these stupid things, because he is busy helping people. Speaking to a news portal, Sonu Sood said that trolls are a handful of people who may not be present at all. These are people who are given some money to handle 100-200 accounts.

Sonu Sood says that if these trolls count how many people I have helped, then in such a time their children will also grow up. Sonu Sood says that I have a list of the names of about 7,03,200 people with whom he has been associated in the last four months. They have details like their home address, phone number and Aadhaar card. These trolls should help those who desperately need it with the money they earn.