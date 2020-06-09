Bollywood actor Sonu Sood came into the news by helping migrant laborers during the lockdown. However, Sonu has not stopped helping people even after that and whoever is seeking help from him is coming forward to help him. Now the news is that Sonu Sood has got a mobile tower installed in a village in Haryana. Actually the children of this village were upset with slow internet due to which they were not able to study.

Children used to climb trees and read for mobile signals

Children from Morni village in Haryana were upset with slow internet and were unable to do their online classes. For this, Sonu Sood with the help of his friend Karan Gilhotra got a mobile tower installed in the village so that children can get fast internet connectivity. Sonu came to know about the problem of these children through a video viral on social media. In fact, in the viral video, a child was sitting on a tree branch to catch the mobile signal so that he could also do homework to the other children. In this post, Sonu and Karan were tagged, after which they came to know the trouble of these children.

Sonu said – Now no need to sit on the tree tree

Talking about this, Sonu Sood said in a statement, ‘Children are the future of our country and they should get a chance to equalize for a better future. I think that such problems should not deter anyone from reaching their full potential. It is an honor for me that I have set up a mobile tower in a remote village to help with children’s online classes. Now children do not need to sit on the tree branch for mobile signal.

Received the award from UN

Let us know that earlier Sonu Sood has also distributed smartphones to students in Chandigarh to join online classes. Meanwhile, recently Sonu Sood was also awarded the Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).