In the lockdown caused by the Corona virus, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was widely praised for sending migrant laborers to their homes and arranging for their food. Sonu Sood still continues to help the needy people and for this reason always remains in the discussion. Now Sonu Sood has got a new film titled ‘Kisan’.

It is reported that Sonu Sood will direct the film ‘Kisan’ with the lead role of E Niwas. The film is going to be produced by Raj Shandilya, who directed Ayushmann Khurrana’s superhit film ‘Dreamgirl’. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has also congratulated Sonu Sood for this new film through social media. Amitabh Bachchan wrote in a tweet, “Best wishes for Sonu Sood’s lead role and ‘Kisan’ made under the direction of E Niwas.”