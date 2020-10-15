Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is very active on social media. People in need seek help from Sonu Sood through social media, to which he promptly responds. Apart from this, he often keeps posting special messages for his fans. Now he has given special advice to his fans, which is being highly appreciated.

Sonu Sood tweeted, ‘It takes less power to pat someone’s back than to drag someone down. Try it sometime. The actor’s tweet is giving his response. It may be known that Son Sood is helping people immensely in the Corona era. Those seeking help are never disappointed.

Earlier, Sonu Sood had sent an emotional message on his mother’s death anniversary, as well as a scholarship scheme for those preparing for IAS. She shared a black and white photo of her mother, writing, ‘October 13, it’s been 13 years. Everything is going well here. You probably would have been a little better. Miss you mother. ‘

Apart from this, giving information about the scholarship scheme in the name of mother, Sonu Sood wrote, ‘October 13, my mother has been 13 years old. She left behind a legacy of education. Today, on his anniversary, I take a pledge to support the IAS candidates with the Professor Saroj Sood Scholarship. Blessings are needed. Miss you mother. ‘