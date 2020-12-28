In response to Amit Sadh’s tweet, Sonu Sood wrote, ‘Brother you were born to be successful. You have written your own luck. I am just the lucky one who has acted as a catalyst in your journey. You are proud brother. Keep doing such successes in your name.
Amit Sadh further wrote, ‘Sonu Bhai … Thank you for your words … They mean a lot to me and I will work hard to take care of you. And thanks for motivating everyone in the right direction… hope to see you soon. So cute. ‘
By the way, Amit Sadh recently received the Filmfare OTT Award 2020 for Best Actor in Supporting Role for his web series ‘Breath: Into the Shadow’. Talking about films, Amit Sadh last appeared in the film ‘Shakuntala Devi’ along with Sanya Malhotra.
.
Leave a Reply