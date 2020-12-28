Sonu Sood continues to help people after helping migrant laborers in the lockdown caused by the corona virus. However, it is not that Sonu Sood only helps the common people. Sonu Sood is always ahead to help fellow artists in Bollywood. Recently actor Amit Sadh tweeted in praise of Sonu and told how Sonu helped him.

Amit Sadh wrote in his tweet, ‘Most people don’t know that Sonu Bhai gave me the first break. Only because of them I have been able to reach here today. People are talking about the good work they are doing, but all this has not started yet. I think Sonu has been doing this for years. ‘

In response to Amit Sadh’s tweet, Sonu Sood wrote, ‘Brother you were born to be successful. You have written your own luck. I am just the lucky one who has acted as a catalyst in your journey. You are proud brother. Keep doing such successes in your name.

Amit Sadh further wrote, ‘Sonu Bhai … Thank you for your words … They mean a lot to me and I will work hard to take care of you. And thanks for motivating everyone in the right direction… hope to see you soon. So cute. ‘

By the way, Amit Sadh recently received the Filmfare OTT Award 2020 for Best Actor in Supporting Role for his web series ‘Breath: Into the Shadow’. Talking about films, Amit Sadh last appeared in the film ‘Shakuntala Devi’ along with Sanya Malhotra.

