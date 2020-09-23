Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is at the forefront of helping people. It cannot be said that the actor who has requested the actor does not reach his help. Now Sonu Sood has given mobile to a child so that he can attend online class. In fact, recently, a user tweeted to Sonu Sood and requested to give a smartphone to a child for online class. In response to this Sonu said that if he promises me that he will give me a party of popcorn, then I will definitely give him a call.

Now Sonu Sood has fulfilled his promise. They have taken the mobile to the child. The user tweeted again and wrote, ‘Sir Happy has got a mobile, now that child will be able to do online class. Sir, you fulfilled your promise within 10 hours. Now it’s our turn, so when are the heads coming to eat popcorn. ‘ In response, Sonu Sood wrote, ‘Wow. Hero looks happy. Keep the popcorn ready and come soon to eat. ‘

Wow!

Hero looks happi ..

Keep Popcorn ready, I will come soon to eat. @Karan_Gilhotra https://t.co/DgkTI0N4Wu – sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 22, 2020

Recently, actor Sonu Sood reacted to nepotism. He said that he also faced partiality in the film industry early in his career. They were removed from posters of films.

Sonu Sood said in an interview with Zee News, ‘I am not from the film family. When I entered the industry, there were many films whose posters I should have but I was removed. In such a situation, there are only two ways, either I can complain about not being on the poster, cutting the roll, or that by working hard I become qualified that people say that I am entitled to be in the posters. ‘

The actor further said that he who has power will always use it. Be it Bollywood, Corporate World or Cloth Shop. The powerful person will always try to suppress those below. In such a situation, you need power to overcome it.