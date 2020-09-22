‘Manikarnika’, the film had been in the news before and after its release. The film made headlines when there was a dispute between its director Krish and Kangana. Kangana herself became the director of the film with considerable controversy. Earlier, he was playing an important role in this film but left the film in the middle. Now they have talked about it. Sonu told that he took this step with great grief.

Kangana had cut 80 percent of Sonu’s scenes

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Sonu was asked why he left it even after the film was shot. To this Sonu replied that Kangana is a friend and he did not want to hurt her feelings. Sonu told that Kangana wanted his help while directing the film. He was also ready for this. But when Sonu saw his scenes, 80 percent were cut. Kangana replies that she wants to shoot him again.

4 months were given to the film, other projects went out of hand

Sonu says, so I told her that she is my good friend but I am not comfortable in doing what she is saying. I said yes to the old script and the director but I thought it better to leave the project. I did not even talk about it. I gave the film 4 months and left some projects for it. I was very sad but I did not say anything.

There was no problem with the female director, worked with Farah

When Sonu left the film, there were also reports that Sonu did not want to work under the female director. To this Sonu replied that he had no problem with the female director as he had also worked with Farah Khan.