Bollywood actor Sonu Sood remains in the discussion as usual but this time not with the help of anyone but with a special post on the occasion of his son’s birthday. Actually, Sonu Sood has shared a picture on his son Ishaan’s birthday and the thing written with it is grabbing everyone’s attention.

Sonu Sood did an Instagram post

Sonu Sood shared a throwback picture on her Instagram account on Saturday. In this, the father-son looks shirtless and posing the same. With this, Sonu Sood wrote, ‘Happy birthday my hero Ishaan Sood. Finally I have someone who is going to give me competition in fitness.



Son Sood and Bet are very conscious about fitness

Sonu Sood is known for his fitness. In the same way, his sons are also vigilant about fitness. Sonu Sood keeps sharing videos and photos of workouts sessions with his sons on social media.

Son Sood is the messiah of the needy

Sonu Sood has been the Messiah for the needy since the lockdown. Son Sood has also helped migrant laborers from sending them to their homes to get treatment and to build people’s homes.