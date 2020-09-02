Highlights: Sonu Sood became the captain of the Varanasi seafarers, helped

350 sailor families affected by the floods were snatched away

A social worker of Kashi had told difficulties by tweeting

Sonu Sood’s team delivers ration for one week to families

Abhishek Jaiswal, Varanasi

Actor Sonu Sood has become the captain of sailors from Varanasi after the help of migrant laborers in the lockdown. Actor Sonu Sood has sent relief material to 350 sailor families of Varanasi. The family of the sailors blossomed after receiving relief material and thanked Sonu Sood.

In fact, Divyanshu Upadhyay of Varanasi’s social organization Hope had told the sailors the difficulties through tweet on Tuesday. Only a few minutes after the tweet, actor Sonu Sood retweeted and asked him to help. A few hours after Sonu Sood’s tweet, the relief material started reaching the sailors’ house. The members of the Hope Society distributed ration packets provided by Sonu Sood to the seafaring families living along the ghats from late evening till night.

Provided a week’s ration

Actor Sonu Sood has provided a week-long ration to the sailor families of Varanasi. The relief packet includes 5 kg of flour, 5 kg of rice, 1 kg of pulses and packets of gram, salt, oil and spices.

Already helped

Social activist Divyanshu Upadhyay said that actor Sonu Sood had sent 300 relief material packets for the potters and banjars of Kashi. This relief material was distributed among the potters and banjars by Hope’s team.