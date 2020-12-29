Jeep is going to launch a new facelift model of its famous SUV Compass in the Indian market. Recently a teaser of this SUV was released. Now another new teaser has been released and the special thing about this time’s teaser is that it has included the famous Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. According to the information received by the company, the new Jeep Compass facelift will be introduced on 7 January.

This teaser image has been shared by the company on social media. Sonu Sood also has a message cut out in this picture. On which a phrase is written in the English language. Which means in Hindi, “Ordinary people cannot help thousands of people to reach home, should live like a legend”.

Also read: Actress Nora Fatehi buys new BMW 5 Series luxury car, price is so

The company has made many changes from the exterior to the interior of the new Jeep Compass, making it much better than the previous model. In the teaser, this SUV is seen in dork green color, which gives a feel of its sporty look. Let us know, the company first launched the Jeep Compass in the Indian market in the year 2017 and it has been the most affordable SUV launched by the company in the market here.

There has been a steady decline in sales of this SUV in recent times. After the introduction of new models in the market, its demand has reduced considerably. This is why it was now necessary to update it. According to media reports, in the new facelift Compass, the company has used integrated LED daytime running lights with revised sports headlamps. Its front has a 7-slot honeycomb grill. The company has also changed its front bumpers and given a new set of 5 spoke alloy wheels.

As far as interior is concerned, it has a 10.1-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a new style dashboard. Apart from this, there is also a U Connect infotainment system with a new AC vent, which can be connected with Apple Car Play, Android Auto. It has integrated Amazon Alexa support.

The company is not making any changes in its engine. The SUV will be launched on the market with a 1.4 liter capacity turbo petrol engine and 2.0 liter diesel engine as before. Its petrol engine generates power of 163 hp and torque of 250 Nm. Apart from this, the diesel engine generates power of 173 hp and torque of 350 Nm. It includes a 6-speed gearbox. Currently, on January 7, the company will introduce this SUV in India, it can be officially launched for sale on January 23.