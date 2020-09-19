Cricket resides in the heart of the country. What mango, what special Everyone is crazy about this game. IPL 2020 is starting from Saturday after a long wait in the Corona era. The first match is to be played between Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians. While Farhan Akhtar will inaugurate the first live match before the start of the game, Sonu Sood and Rana Daggubati are also very excited.

The first match is being played in Abu Dhabi and before the match, Rana Daggubati and Sonu Sood are going to increase the enthusiasm of cricket together. During this, Yuvraj Singh will also be with both. Sonu Sood says, “Cricket is a grand event, which the whole country enjoys. Especially, the country is eagerly waiting for ‘Dream 11 IPL 2020’.

Sonu further says, “Whenever a batsman hits six, the stadium will not be seen with great enthusiasm this time, but it is necessary to maintain its enthusiasm today. So I am happy to announce the ‘Fan interest released’. I am eagerly waiting for the match to start with Disney + Hotstar, like every cricket lover in the country.

Rana Daggubati says that he is unable to control his happiness and adjustment. In such a situation, he is just waiting for 6 pm, when he will enjoy the game with the whole country.