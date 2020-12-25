Actor Sonu Sood, who helped migrant laborers and workers in the lockdown triggered by the Corona virus epidemic, called the name of the Messiah. They sent laborers and workers from different parts of the country to their city and village safely amid lockdown. For this, they have received honors from state level to international level. He is once again in the news.

Sonu Sood was very active on social media to help people during the lockdown. The social media analytics firm named ‘Twitteet’ has produced a report. In this report, on the basis of several categories, analyzed the big active activists on Twitter, in which Sonu Sood has been at number four. The firm conducted analysis based on several categories including Politics, Business, Okhar, Comedian, Movies, TV, Sportsman.

Number one in Bollywood category

Sonu Sood has proved to be a hero in the Bollywood category. Sonu Sood has also discussed a lot on social media. Evidence of this has come once again. When Sonu Sood has claimed to be number-one in the Bollywood category in the Indian Twitter chart. Actually, social media analytics firm ‘Twittit’ has released a November 2020 report on Twitter activism. According to this report, Sonu Sood is on the forefront of the Bollywood category on social media. Sonu Sood’s engagement has been 13 lakh 84 thousand 353 in the month of November.

Prime Minister Modi tops politics

In the politics category, PM Modi’s Twitter engagement, ie activism, has been claimed to be the highest at 76 lakh 65 thousand 669. Modi was also number one in the month of October. In the new chart of this category, after Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah is at number two and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at number three. Twittit has presented a new research report regarding engagement of the entire category. According to him, Narendra Modi has jointly ranked number one, that is, Modi’s reign in popularity remains the same as before.

