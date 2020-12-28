In the year 2020, Sonu Nigam spent most of its time in Dubai instead of India. Actually, he was in Dubai since the Corona transition began. However, he remained connected to his fans through social media. Sonu has recently returned to India. According to Sonu, he is getting very emotional by returning back to his homeland. Sonu said that the city of Mumbai is his motherland and returning here, he is feeling very good and also getting a bit emotional. As soon as he entered his house, he first thanked and thanked the world.

Sonu does not want to make son a singer in India

Sonu Nigam, who has returned to India from Dubai, describes herself as emotional, but a few days ago she had said during an interview that at least her son should not become a singer in India. Actually during the interview, when Sonu was asked whether his son also wants to become a singer? In response to this question, Sonu Nigam had said, ‘To be honest, I do not want my son to become a singer, at least not in this country. He does not live in India anyway. He lives in Dubai, I have already expelled him from India.

Sonu Nigam is always in controversy

By the way, Sonu Nigam has always dominated controversies. He also raised questions about nepotism in Bollywood. He had also made many serious allegations against TCS owner Bhushan Kumar. This case went on long on social media.

