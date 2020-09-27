Left Twitter long ago. However, fake accounts of his name are on Twitter. Now Sonu has expressed anger over retiring the Ministry of Labor from his fake account. The tweet was a meme on Deepika Padukone.

Sonu said – no value for cybercrime in India

Sonu Nigam has raised anger about this fake account and this tweet from the Ministry of Labor by sharing the video on Instagram. Sonu wrote in the caption with his post, I am not on Twitter. Sonu says in the video that if a common man makes such a mistake, it is understandable, but the Ministry of Labor retires with a fake account … Wow, what a sensible thing. It is impossible in a good, sensible country. This means there is some mental disturbance going on in the country. I have been on Twitter for three and a half years, I intend not to come. I am very happy in my life. Where did the talk start from Sushant’s murder and Suicide, and on which toilets have come. Sonu said that many fake accounts have been created in his name, they are made again after being removed. Cybercrime is of no value in India. Cyber ​​police should be ashamed.

Ministry of Labor deleted the tweet

The tweet from the Ministry of Labor’s account has been deleted but the post is viral on the Internet. Some users have also made comments against Sonu Nigam in the video.