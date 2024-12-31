The war for television audiences has affected the relationships between some of the great presenters in our country in recent years. If in access prime time we still closely follow the confrontation between Pablo Motos and David Broncano, the other great face to face of the networks is the one that Ana Rosa Quintana and Sonsoles Ónega have starred in recent months.

Not so long ago, the couple of presenters met daily on Telecinco and showed the good harmony that existed between them. A situation that changed in 2022, when Ónega, who until then worked on several Unicorn programs (Quintana’s production company), signed for Antena 3 to present the chain’s afternoons. Subsequently, the landing of Ana Rosa and her ‘Afternoon’ and his team in the afternoons of Telecinco to fill the gap after the cancellation of ‘Sálvame’ ended up turning them into direct rivals for the first time.

Since then, the battle for the hearings between the two has only intensified, despite the fact that Sonsoles herself assured a few months ago that between the two “There was no bad vibes”: «Of course, I don’t have it. If she has it with me, I ignore it. I don’t have any problem with anyone and I continue to maintain a relationship with the Telecinco teams, because I have been there 18 years of my life,” he explained then, pointing out that he had no type of relationship with Ana Rosa Quintana since her change of channel.

Sonsoles Ónega speaks out about the mockery of Kike Quintana, Ana Rosa’s nephew

The words that Ana Rosa’s nephew, Kike Quintanalaunched a few months ago have not improved the situation either. So, the regular collaborator in ‘Afternoon’ He made a loud mockery against the one who was his aunt’s pupil for years, now the audience leader with ‘And now Sonsoles’, calling her a “planetary dwarf”. A nickname that referred to the short stature of the winner of the Planeta Prize for her novel ‘The Maid’s Daughters’.









This derogatory comment did not sit well with the Antena 3 presenter and which she has now referred to in an interview for ¡HOLA! magazine. When asked about these words, Sonsoles Ónega assured that it was something that saddened her: «We have been companions and we continue to be, because this profession is narrow and short. I think that personal attacks don’t help us at all», acknowledged the host of the Atresmedia afternoon program.

Fernando Ónega’s daughter did not hesitate to affirm in this same interview that He doesn’t like “bitter wars”not even when it comes to her work: «I also tend to run away from them when I have been involved in one. Competition is healthy and good between chains, although I don’t like it so much among colleagues», he recalled when talking about any type of direct controversies with competitors from other conglomerates.

The current relationship of Sonsoles Ónega and Ana Rosa Quintana

As he had already said in an interview with the aforementioned media, his current relationship with Ana Rosa Quintana remains non-existent. When asked if she had met the Telecinco presenter or had had a conversation with her in recent months, Sonsoles stated that “nothing has changed”.