The journalist has arrived at the set of Antenna 3 more festive than ever, dressed in red, in keeping with the visit from Santa Claus that adults and children expect for tonight, and with a big smile from ear to ear. It is so Sonsoles Ónega He began this afternoon’s program with joy, giving a surprise, to begin with, to María José Suárez. The collaborator has been able to speak live with her sisters, with whom she will have dinner in a few hours at her house in Coria del Río, in Seville.

After interviewing María José and reviewing her 2024 with her in images, María del Monte has left Sonsoles Ónega in shock, asking him: «Well, Sonsoles, and you… Who are you going to spend Christmas Eve with? Come on, you tell it now. She was surprised and didn’t know whether to laugh, cry or hide, so she had no choice but to respond and what she said surprised everyone, especially Maria del Montebecause they are good friends and know better the intimate life of the presenter.

Sonsoles has said: «I will spend it with my mother and my sister, with my sister’s children. Today it’s the sisters’ time with the mother! It’s a stupid plan! The singer probably expected her to comment on something in relation to her partner, her boyfriend, whom she has mentioned on occasion, but always in an intimate and veiled way, preferring to keep the personal aside from her work in ‘And Now Sonsoles‘ (Antenna 3).

Nothing to do with María del Monte, who has taken the opportunity to make a live confession that has probably shocked the in-person audience and the home audience. And the artist has also made her confession live and said: «Now I have finally understood why I don’t have a man in my life, why I don’t have a man in my life. listening to Maria Josewho said that her son is the man of her life, I understood everything. Since I don’t have a son, I don’t have a man in my life!









Laughter has sounded from every corner of the set. The comment had actually come from Sonsoles Ónega, when watching the social media videos of the former model and businesswoman. Their little one appeared in them and it is there that Ónega said that this child was really “the man in her life.” Maria Jose Suarez».