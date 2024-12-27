Although the television presenter Sonsoles Ónega He can say that professionally his 2024 has been a good year, in that aspect the last few months have also played tricks on him. Before welcoming 2025, the face of Antena 3 afternoons made an evaluation of her present and her most recent past for ‘La Razón’ and could not hide that for her the year has had negative things. «It has been a horrible year. I have been on the verge of exhaustion. I have noticed that I have become very tired because the head also needs its moments of escape. I have even been busy on the weekends,” he commented.

She is very grateful to her program, but the demands it requires, how it affects her on a personal level and the “feeling of always going at full speed” makes her reflect and pay more attention to her health when she suffers the most stress added to the illness that afflicts her. diagnosed a few years ago and which has now been revealed. A week ago, the presenter came as an ambassador for the IX Solidarity Toast of Bodegas Protos and in an interview for ‘Hello!’ He confessed that he suffers from a genetic malformation that structurally affects his heart.

Sonsoles does not usually talk about her private life in the media, but sometimes she breaks her reflective maxim and has no qualms about telling how she is romantically at the moment when she is most in love with her boyfriend Juan, and what her state of mind is. health. Thus, he opened up for the magazine and revealed that his previously unknown heart problem forces him to go to the hospital once a month to avoid and prevent complications. Almost a decade ago, when she was 38 years old, during a routine medical check-up, doctors detected that she had a bicuspid valve, a condition that excessively dilates the aorta.

This congenital heart disease is more common than it seems in the population, but the serious problems it can cause mean that it requires annual care. «Every year I have to measure my aorta in case there is excessive dilation. Although it would be a very sweet death, because you fall, it hits you and you die right there,” he assured, putting himself in the worst case but trying to downplay the importance of his illness. «I am very aware of the need to review. In my family we are very hypochondriacs, and that also helps us to check ourselves a lot. It is what we have to do, especially women, who sometimes forget about our own reviews,” she wanted to add in her interview.









This is not the only health obstacle the presenter has faced this year. As he revealed a few months ago to ‘Pronto’, being demanding has led to doctors diagnosing him that his fatigue is serious. “This year I have discovered that my resistance has a limit and I have come to suffer from chronic exhaustion,” acknowledged who was also aware that the most “valuable thing is to have health to go with everything.” Now, Ónega is living one of her most beautiful Christmases surrounded by her family, her children and her partner, with whom she has spent the holidays integrated as one of the Ónegas. For next year, the journalist has also acknowledged that she only asks to have time to take care of herself and listen to herself more and to stop smoking.