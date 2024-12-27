The journalist and presenter of Antena 3 Sonsoles Ónega always maintains discretion regarding her personal life, but in a recent charity event she decided to open up and make it known that suffers from a health problem that was discovered years agoit is a genetic malformation in the heart which requires you to have annual medical check-ups. Taking stock of this year 2024, in which she has been promoting her latest novel, winner of the Planeta Prize, the host of And now Sonsoles He did not hesitate to describe it as “horrible”.

This is how the 47-year-old journalist spoke at a charity event where she was the ambassador and presenter of the IX Solidarity Toast of Bodegas Protos, to which this year she made a donation of 10,000 euros for the project Asayato from the UAPO Foundation (Oncology Patient Support Unit).

Feeling confident, Sonsoles Ónega revealed that nine years ago, while undergoing a routine medical check-up, they detected that he had a bicuspid valve (an aortic valve that only has two leaflets, instead of three) malformation that affects the structure of the heart.

It is a common congenital heart disease which can cause more serious problems such as excessive dilation of the aorta. “Every year I have to measure my aorta in case there is excessive dilation. Although It would be a very sweet deathbecause you fall, it hits you and you die right there,” the journalist explained, according to Informal.

The writer also explained that this does not prevent you from leading a normal life although you must take some measures and care. “I am very aware of the need to check ourselves. In my family we are very hypochondriacs, and that also helps us check ourselves a lot. It is what we have to do, especially women, who sometimes forget about our own checks.”

Regarding the balance of this year 2024, he assured: “It’s been a horrible year. It’s bad for me to say it, but I’ve been on the verge of exhaustion. I have noticed that I have become very tired because the head also needs its moments of escape. I have even been busy on the weekends. “I’m grateful, of course, but it’s a very demanding job, especially being on an afternoon show, because I’m with it in my head from the moment I get up until I get home,” she told The reason.

It’s bad for me to say it, but I’ve been on the verge of exhaustion.

Promoting your novel The maid’s daughters It was “hard” and demandingas he explained, “especially with trips to Latin America.” “That feeling of always going at full speed has made me reflect. Although I don’t know how to do it any other way, on TV we let ourselves go crazy“he noted.

Thus, Fernando Ónega’s daughter pointed out that the best thing about this year has been “being able to do everything I have set out to do.” without having fainted or fallen ill“. As for the negative, he regretted having “committed himself to more than he could do”. “That makes me angry with myself and it’s a feeling that I don’t like, because I like to do things happy,” she said. “I have learned to manage the no. Because before I said yes to everything and if I couldn’t, it would look bad.”

Despite her stressful pace of life, Sonsoles Ónega already has a new novel on the horizon: “I just handed in the draft of my new noveland I am with the corrections. “I really want to return to bookstores next year.”

The journalist announced that “it will be fiction” and that the protagonist is inspired by Madrid at the end of the 19th century and beginning of the 20th, “an exciting time.”