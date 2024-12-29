The television war they wage every night The Revolt and The Anthill It sounds like Sonsoles Ónega, who fought a similar one, although in the afternoons, for dominance of that strip against Ana Rosa Quintana.

In that battle, Kike Quintananephew of the presenter AfternoonARmentioned on several occasions the host of And now Sonsolessomething for which he was criticized. First, when He referred to her as a “planetary dwarf”something that, weeks later, he did again, but with a different qualification.

That time, although Kike Quintana did not use the term “enanita” to talk about Sonsoles Ónega, he did so again. reference with his nickname to the Planeta award with which the presenter won in 2023 for her novel The maid’s daughters.

It was when he reviewed all the days of AfternoonAR without Ana Rosa in front, at which time he focused on the striking clothes of Lara Ferreiro, the psychologist who collaborates on the program. “I have a plan for this girl,” he said from his section. “In the neighboring network, where Captain Planeta is, there they have Pedroche dressed as Pachamama, Mother Earth, in the grapes…” he launched.

Comments to which the Antena 3 presenter has now reacted. “The truth is that they make me sad. I know it’s a verb that exudes corniness, but that’s how I live it,” Ónega commented in an interview with Hello!

“We have been colleagues and we continue to be because this profession is narrow and short. I think that “Personal attacks don’t help us at all.”has settled this matter.