This Thursday, Sonsoles Ónega has started And now Sonsoles addressing an unexpected controversy: an image of her in a wheelchair that circulates on the internet. The presenter has flatly denied the veracity of the photograph and has assured that she has never needed an assisted vehicle.

Halfway through the program, it became clear that the snapshot was part of a fraudulent strategy. Behind the panorama hides a campaign that uses a fake interview of the writer as hook to redirect users to the promotion of a supposed ‘miracle’ creampromising to relieve joint problems and pain.

The statements attributed to Ónega have never taken place, but the product does exist. Additionally, the scam includes a claim to encourage immediate purchase: an advertisement that ensures limited availability of unitsoffering a lot for 30 euros.

The plot has been discovered thanks to Rosalíaan 83-year-old viewer who has identified the hoax and alerted the team about the format. “It caught my attention and I called to see if it was true and could be of use to my daughter,” the woman revealed, explaining how she almost fell into the trap.

After listening to her, the communicator reported that The case has already been communicated to the competent authorities. “We have brought it to the attention of the National Police,” he declared on television.