The illegitimate son of the leader of the LDPR party Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Oleg Eidelstein, and the son of the ex-head of North Ossetia Vyacheslav Bitarov, Zelimkhan Bitarov, had a fight at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

According to REN TV, the scuffle took place on April 12. As a result of the fight, Eidelstein required medical attention. Doctors recorded a closed craniocerebral injury and concussion in the young man.

In addition, according to eyewitnesses, Bitarov “tried to strangle” Eidelstein, inflicting an injury on his larynx.

Law enforcement officers understand the situation. Whether any of the parties filed a complaint with the police is unknown.

Oleg Eidelstein was born after the novel by Zhirinovsky and Zhanna Gazdarova, whom he met in Cuba. The young man took the name of his grandfather – Wolf Eidelstein. For the first time Zhirinovsky introduced his son to the public in 2017.

Vyacheslav Bitarov resigned On April 9, Sergei Menyailo, the plenipotentiary envoy to the Siberian Federal District (SFD), was appointed acting head of the republic.