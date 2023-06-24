The latest Sons of the Forest patch introduces drivable golf carts, decorative animal heads, and a new boss battle and end-game cutscene.

Along with the usual list of quality-of-life and bug fixes, Endnight Games’ latest patch, Patch 07, continues to build on the survival horror’s impressive launch by introducing several new features, as well as improving the hitherto stark environments to the east side of the map. Oh, and there are new dedicated serverstoo.



“This patch adds a new boss battle along with a new cutscene to the end of the game, as well as drivable golf carts, a rifle which can be found in one of the caves, frogs that sit on lily pads and chirp, the ability to chop heads off dead animals and use them as wall decorations, a bunch of stone building improvements and lots more,” the development team explains.

Other new features include stone doorways, struts, windows and pillar detached placement, a new stone holder structure, window shutters, new story note pickups, and last but definitely not least, a dirty/clean water system, so you now need to ensure your water is clean before drinking it.

For the full list of changes and improvements, head on over to Steam.

Sons of the Forest roared out the gates when it launched into Steam early access back in February, quickly clocking up two million sales and counting.

“The real magic of Sons of the Forest lies not in base-building or 3D-printing a sled for reasons I’ve yet to understand, but in the secrets lurking behind boarded-up caverns and underground bunkers,” I said in my Sons of the Forest early access overview, calling it “curiously liberating” and “such a delightful surprise”.