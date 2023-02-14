The Steam page of Sons of the Forest has been updated and there is now information about the minimum and recommended system requirements of the survival sequel to The Forest, which we have reported below.

Minimum

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 20GB of available space

Recommended

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GeForce 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 20GB of available space

As we can see, these are average requirements, not particularly expensive, with a 3GB GTX 1060 to fit into the minimum configuration, going up to 1080ti for the recommended one, all of which we assume to play in Full HD since no precise indications have been offered about. Clearly for 2K and 4K resolution and Ultra settings a much more performing configuration than the one above will be required.

We remind you that Sons of the Forest will be available in Early Access starting from February 23, 2023. Between now and the launch of version 1.0, the developers want to add new items, mechanics, change the game balance and much more.