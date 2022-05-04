As reported by Gematsu, the official Steam page from Sons of the Forestthe sequel to the famous survival horror The Forest by Endnight Games, thanks to which we can discover new details and admire the first ones images officers.

From the official game description on Steam, we learn that in the sequel we will have the task of venturing to a remote island to find a missing billionaire. Things will apparently take a bad turn, as we will soon find ourselves in a hell populated by cannibals and various monstrosities.

The survival elements are still confirmed, with the need therefore to collect resources and craft objects to survive, alone or with friends, in a gruesome open world world. Also in Sons of the Forest the seasonsalso affecting the game world and enemies.

“Experience complete freedom to take on the world however you want. You decide what to do, where to go and how to best survive. There are no NPCs giving you orders or commissioning missions you don’t want to do. You give the orders and choose what happens next.”

“Enter a world where nowhere is safe and battle a host of mutated creatures, some that are almost human and others that look like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Armed with guns, axes, stun batons and more, you protect yourself and the people you care about.”

“Cut some wood to light fires. Use an ax to cut out windows and floors. Build a small cabin or shelter by the sea, the choice is yours. In spring and summer, catch fresh salmon straight from the streams. Collect and store meat for the cold winter months. You are not alone on this island, so when winter comes and food and resources are scarce, you won’t be the only one looking for a meal“reads the official description of Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest will be available on PC during the month of October. At the moment, no PlayStation and Xbox console versions have been announced yet.