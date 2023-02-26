We already knew that survival horror sequel Sons of the Forest was blowing up on Steam, but now we have the numbers to prove it.

That’s according to developer Endnight Games, which recently revealed that although the game is still in early access, it still managed to sell “over two million copies in the first 24 hours” since launch.

Sons Of The Forest – Trailer 3.

“Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into Sons Of The Forest,” Endnight tweeted. “We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks.”

It’s also still sitting comfortably on top of Steam’s list of best-selling games by revenueabove Company of Heroes 3 and Destiny 2, which is currently selling its new Lightfall expansion.

After “one last” delay for Sons of the Forest late last year, developer Endnight Games announced in early February that the horror would release in Early Access rather than be delayed again.

Endnight says it’s made the decision to release in early access in order to “involve the community in the continued development of this project” – which it says led to the “massive success” of predecessor The Forest – while also “keep[ing its] 23rd February release date”.