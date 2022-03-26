Ednight Games announced the postponement of the release date Of Sons of the Forestpreviously scheduled for May 20, 2022. The new release period of the long-awaited sequel to the survival horror The Forest is now set for the month of October 2022.

The announcement came with a Twitter post from the studio, in which he explains that in recent weeks the development team has realized that the previously announced launch date was too ambitious and that therefore more time is needed to realize their vision. For this reason, as previously mentioned, players will have to wait a few months longer than expected, with the debut of Sons of the Forest now set for October.

Sons of the Forest was announced at The Game Awards in 2019 and was initially scheduled for release in 2021. However, at the end of last year Endnight Games was forced to postpone the game to May this year, followed by the second. referral mentioned above. Sons of the Forest was initially announced for PC and PS4, but it is currently unclear whether it will also arrive on other platforms, including PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.