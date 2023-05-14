Sons of the Forest has been one of the newest Steam phenomena, capable of attracting a large amount of users both in terms of players and as a media phenomenon through Twitch, and its continuous evolution thanks also to the recent arrival of the patches 5.

The new update continues to improve the game through a series of changes and evolutions applied to both gameplay and content. The official patch 5 notes are substantial, as you can see at this addressand concern many different aspects of the title, including improvements and new content.

Being a open world survivalthe elements to take into consideration are many and the evolutions applied therefore involve a large number of things, from the behavior of the NPCs to the construction of the world in every detail, but overall everything converges towards a constant evolution of Sons of the Forest.

Among the most significant changes of this patch we can consider the changes made to the cannibal behavioralso as regards the level of fear: this changes according to the size of the group to which they belong, thus making small groups more subject to a fearful attitude than larger ones.

Furthermore, beings of the same group can engage in combat with each other, within feats of strength that are part of the social behavior of these groups. However, there are a lot of changes also implemented on minor elements, such as the fact that turtle eggs are now only found on the sand, that eagles can now steal caught fish or that “muddies” can now leave the player alone in case in which they are not in an aggressive state.

Other changes concern performance and bug fixes, as well as changes to improve the game such as the graphic changes made to some weapons so as not to close the first person view too much when using them. To find out more, we refer you to our tried of Sons of the Forest, which however concerns a now obsolete version of the game.