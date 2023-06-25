Patch 07 by Sons of the Forest introduces multiple noveltiesincluding drivable golf carts, decorative animal heads, and a new final boss fight with accompanying cutscenes. Let’s see all the details.

In addition to the usual list of “quality of life” and bug fixes, Endnight Games’ latest patch introduces several new features, as well as improving the previously desolate environments of the east side of the map. Also, dedicated servers are now available as well.

“This patch adds a new boss battle and a new cutscene at the end of the game, plus drivable golf carts, a shotgun that can be found in one of the caves, frogs that sit on lily pads and croak, the ability to cut off the heads of dead animals and use them as decorations for walls, a number of improvements to stone buildings and much more,” explains the development team.

Sons of the Forest

Other novelties are the stone doorsmullions, windows and pillar placement, a new stone support structure, window shutters, new story notes and also a dirty/clean water system so now you need to make sure the water is clean before drinking.

For the complete list of fixes to bugs and glitchesyou can reach the Steam page.