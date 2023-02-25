Sons of the Forest in first 24 hours of launch on Steam in early access has reached and exceeded quota 2 million copies sold. In short, we are talking about a debut with a bang for Endnight Games’ open world survival horror.

The announcement came via a post from the studio on Twitter, where they add that they can’t wait to show players what they have in store for them in the coming weeks.

A first hint of the success of Sons of the Forest had already arrived close to its launch, when it had exceeded the peak of 250,000 contemporary players on Steam. For the record, at the time of writing the game is traveling on 260,000 simultaneous users, with the maximum peak reached at 15:00 yesterday when around 350,000 players, according to data provided by SteamDB. And that record will likely be broken over the course of the weekend, notoriously the time of the week when players can spend the most time with their favorite hobby.

Sons of the Forest is the sequel to the acclaimed The Forest. Players tasked with finding a missing millionaire will find themselves stranded on an island infested with cannibals and mutants. To survive they will have to roll up their hands and collect resources, build shelters, tools and weapons, while trying to complete their mission and at the same time survive the horrors lurking on the island.

Initially Sons of the Forest should have been released in full format but a few weeks after the launch, the developers of Endnight Games decided to opt for the early access formula as they realized they needed more time to complete the game. In any case, this decision would not seem to have compromised the success of the game.