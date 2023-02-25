On Steam at the moment 85% of the over 27,000 user reviews For Sons of the Forest I am positivewhich is an excellent result considering that we are talking about a game that is still in early access and that goes hand in hand with the stellar sales recorded in the first hours of its launch.

Just a few hours ago the developers of Endnight Games announced that over two million copies of Sons of the Forest were sold in the first 24 hours of its launch, while the number of concurrent players has reached a peak of 350,000 concurrent players, and probably is expected to increase over the weekend.

Sons of the Forest

As we said at the beginning, a “very positive” rating average on Steam is not at all a foregone conclusion considering that Sons of the Forest is currently in early access and therefore it could inevitably present bugs and glitches, various elements to be refined, non-optimal performances, poorly calibrated gameplay mechanics and less content than those provided for version 1.00 (which among other things are among the points reported by those who decided instead to express a negative opinion). Kerbal Space Program 2, launched just yesterday in early access, is well aware that it is receiving many negative evaluations.

Sons of the Forest is also doing strong on Twitch, where it peaked at 769,285 viewers, beating out the platform’s most popular “Just Chatting” category.