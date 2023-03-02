In Sons of the Forest there is the cannibalism. Players can choose whether or not to eat human flesh to survive or for personal taste. Be that as it may, until the publication of thehotfixes 3which took place in the past few hours, it was easy to make a mistake and eat severed limbs even if you didn’t want to.

The strange and gory bugs it was added to the game with hotfix 2. Basically in Sons of the Forest human limbs can be used as weapons and as food. The small patch added hotkey assignment of items. So an arm or leg can be added to a number key and equipped by pressing it.

Too bad, however, that by pressing the button the character started to eat the limb automatically. Imagine trying to pull out a severed leg to try and use it as a club, and instead find your hero feasting on it while enemies attack him.

The developers have obviously taken measures, publishing the hotfix 3 which fixes the situation, actually equipping the limbs as weapons when they are called with the key assigned to them, but in any case maintaining the possibility of devouring them. So no more accidental feasting on human flesh, but only conscious choices for one’s diet. Naturally, the mini patch also fixes other small bugs, many of which are related to the assignment of the keys.

