Sons of the Forest roared out the gates when it launched into Steam early access back in February, and 2m+ copies sold later, developer Endnight Games is continuing to improve the experience, this time adding ducks, a lake to put them in, a double log buff for fan-favorite companion Kelvin, and a sad end for a levitating life jacket.

All this comes via Sons of the Forest’s patch #4, which, while fairly light on radical new features, brings a host of welcome quality of life improvements – including the aforementioned Kelvin buff meaning he can now carry a whopping two logs at once – plus tweaks, and more.

There’s some New stuff on the feature front, though, including a new Action Cam used to view Sons of the Forest’s found footage tapes – the first of which is now in-game – plus new points of interest discovery laptops, and the ability to name save games .

Sons of the Forest multiplayer trailer.

And then it’s onto the improvements, which is where the patch notes start to get a bit surreal. Cannibals, for instance, “now sometimes look at each other when not fighting”, birds are a “small percentage” faster, and it’s a rollercoaster of emotions for female cannibals. Their new activity list now swings straight from “cheer on other family members and occasionally dance to radio music” to “drink blood from village troughs or from dead animals”.

Moving on, ducks are now a thing at the golf course, and then 14 bullet points later, Endnight remembers to mention it’s popped a lake there too. And let us take a moment to reflect on the strange poignancy of the phrase, “Fixed lone life jacket floating in sky.”

Full patch notes for today’s Sons of the Forest update can be found over on Steamwith this latest round of fixes and additions just a small part of what’s expected to be a 6-8 month early access journey for the game.

And if you haven’t yet explored Endnight’s open-world survival horror, you’ve got a lot to look forward to. Eurogamer contributor Vikki Blake was surprised how much she enjoyed her early hours with Sons of the Forest when she tiptoed tentatively into its wilderness back in March.