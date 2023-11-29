Sons of the Forest: Full Version Release Date Announced

Endnight Games has announced the exit date from the definitive version Of Sons of the Forestwhich will therefore be released from early access on February 22, 2024, putting an end to the long period of testing on the preliminary version and starting the journey of the title in its full version.

Based on Unreal Engine 4, Sons of the Forest is a open world survival with a horror setting, born as an evolution of The Forest. Launched in early access on Steam in February this year, it will therefore reach version 1.0 approximately one year after the start of early access, on February 22, 2024.

It is a title much appreciated by the Steam community, which has also received several acclaim as a title to stream, considering the popularity achieved in recent months.