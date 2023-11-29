Saturday, December 2, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sons of the Forest: Full Version Release Date Announced

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 29, 2023
in Gaming
0
Sons of the Forest: Full Version Release Date Announced

Endnight Games has announced the exit date from the definitive version Of Sons of the Forestwhich will therefore be released from early access on February 22, 2024, putting an end to the long period of testing on the preliminary version and starting the journey of the title in its full version.

Based on Unreal Engine 4, Sons of the Forest is a open world survival with a horror setting, born as an evolution of The Forest. Launched in early access on Steam in February this year, it will therefore reach version 1.0 approximately one year after the start of early access, on February 22, 2024.

It is a title much appreciated by the Steam community, which has also received several acclaim as a title to stream, considering the popularity achieved in recent months.

A true survival horror

Sons of the Forest, an image of the game

In Sons of the Forest we find ourselves exploring a large forest structured like a large open world map, which alternates natural threats with decidedly disturbing presences, which emerge especially at night.

See also  Sifu: release date and trailer on Steam and Xbox, with free update Arena

In order to survive in such a situation, players are called to collect resources, build shelters and try to fight against the mutant creatures that roam the forest, also considering that ammunition is scarce and therefore it is necessary to find various methods to have the best against overwhelming enemy forces.


#Sons #Forest #Full #Version #Release #Date #Announced

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts