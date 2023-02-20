IGN has released a new trailer of the gameplay dedicated to the sector multiplayer Of Sons of the Forestthe action survival game developed by Endnight Games which will make its Early Access debut on Steam starting February 22nd.

Announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2019, Sons of the Forest has undergone several postponements and the release of the February 23rd it was originally intended for the full version, not for early access, but the realization required extra time.

Sequel to the horror The Forest, the game will put us in command of a person sent on aremote island with the task of finding a missing billionaire, but discovers that the place is inhabited by hordes of ferocious creatures and cannibals.

Within an open world setting, freely explorable, we will be able to face the experience alone or in cooperativesharing crafting resources with other users and coordinating actions during combat sequences for maximum effectiveness.