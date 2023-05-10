Tamaulipas.- The siblingsAxel Alfredo and alan alexis c., were arrested in matamoros by authorities feds.

They children of Jose Alfredo c., aka “The Accountant”, leader of the Gulf cartelpublishes the newspaper El Demócrata Coahuila.

It is detailed that the apprehensions They were held at different homes.

The first capture was made by members of the Federal Ministerial Police, in a house in the Rincón de las Palmas subdivision, in the Los Fresnos de Matamoros neighborhood; arrived at 07:09 hours on Sunday, May 7, and captured Axel Alfredo. They immediately took him to the Matamoros airport to transfer him to Mexico City, where he was presented before the federal Public Ministry.

Later, at 12:26 p.m., he was arrested alan alexis in a house on Virgilio Garza Ruiz street, in the Fiesta sector, in the Victoria neighborhood, also in Matamoros. He was also transferred by air to Mexico City to be made available to the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO).

Axel Alfredo and Alan Alexis are children of José Alfredo C., alias “El Contador”, leader of the Gulf Cartel, who was arrested for the third time on February 27, 2022 in the country’s capital by federal forces.

‘Counter’

José Alfredo C., alias “El Contador”, is the nephew of Osiel Cardenas Guillen.

“El Contador” obtained an ex officio suspension from a judge with which he stopped his extradition process to the United States of America, Infobae publishes.

On April 26, it was reported that “El Contador” obtained the amparo that stopped his extradition to the US, where he is requested by the Federal Court of the Eastern District of Texas because he would be linked to at least nine crimes of “money laundering” and ” drug trafficking”.

After being captured, his sons disputed the command of the criminal organization with another leader who controls the San Fernando area, details El Demócrata Coahuila, adds the newspaper El Demócrata Coahuila.

In recent weeks there have been roadblocks and clashes between rival criminal groups, in addition to attacks on security forces, in Matamoros, Reynosa, San Fernando, Méndez, and other municipalities.