Donald Trump is indicted. His son wields the communist club on TV and his followers use terminology from the Third Reich.

New York/Munich – A grand jury in Manhattan (New York) decided donald trump charged with “more than 30 counts”. The background is a hush-money affair in which the ex-president is said to have paid the actress of adult films Stormy Daniels to keep her sexual affair secret.

The actress had recently made the affair public. Trump rejects them. The whole thing is said to have happened before the US elections in 2016, like the British internet newspaper Independent writes. The two sons of the 76-year-old Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, the decision of the jury in New York was probably less well received. Eric Trump raged on Twitter: “This is Third World prosecutorial misconduct. It is opportunistic action against a political opponent in an election year.”

USA: Donald Trump Jr. swings communism club on TV

Donald Trump Senior is expected in court in New York next Tuesday (April 4), as the German Press Agency writes. The city is already preparing for massive protests by the ex-president’s right-wing supporters.

It is the first criminal case that a former US President has faced. The Republican’s eldest son recently says on his TV show, Triggered with Don Jr.” “Let’s be clear folks, this is communist shit, this is stuff that would make Mao, Stalin, Pol Pot blush.”

Trump accused: Sons are freaking out, Internet is happy about AI-generated photos of his arrest.

The Trump youth is probably alluding to the possible impact on his father’s candidacy in the presidential elections in 2024. Other personalities in the legal-political spectrum of the United States take the same line. “We must protest against the unconstitutional witch hunt!” wrote the radical Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for conspiracy theory statements and racist hate speech, on Twitter.

Trump and his supporters: Fascist wording in call for pro-Trump protest

Green is also expected at the protests during the court hearing in New York, as the dpa writes. The call for the demonstration near the courthouse closes with the words, “This is total war,” reminiscent of Nazi rhetoric.

Due to the appointment, tightened security precautions have been in force in New York for a week. So far, however, there have only been isolated protest actions with very few participants.

Handcuffs for Trump? In any case, he has to give fingerprints

At the meeting in New York, Donald Trump will be briefly taken into custody. Similar to an identity check in Germany, fingerprints are then taken from the ex-president and police photos are taken.

It is assumed that Trump will be able to go home again in the end. It is currently unclear whether Trump will be handcuffed. The internet community rejoiced shortly after His indictment became known, computer-generated images of his arrest. (Lucas Maier)

alleged According to insider information, his daughter Ivanka Trump is said to be in charge of communication with the ex-president have set.