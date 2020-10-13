The Allahabad High Court has approved the bail application of Tanzin Fatima, wife of Azam Khan and son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, jailed on charges of making fake birth certificates and ordered their immediate release. The court has also approved the bail application of Mohammad Azam Khan but ordered him to be released after recording the statement of complainant Akash Saxena. The court expects Aligarh to record the statement of the complainant within three months of the court opening.This order has been given by Justice Siddharth while dismissing the bail applications of Dr. Tanzin Fatima, Mohammad Azam Khan and Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan. Against the petitioners, BJP leader Akash Saxena has filed an FIR in Ganj police station of Rampur on charges of cheating, encroachment in which a police charge sheet has been filed. The trial is going on. Azam Khan and Tanzin Fatima are accused of having two birth certificates of their son made. One Nagar Palika Parishad is built from Rampur and the other Municipal Corporation Lucknow. There is a great difference in both dates of birth. Abdullah Azam Khan is accused of contesting the Vidhan Sabha elections by taking advantage of a fake birth certificate. His election has been rejected by the High Court.

Abdullah Azam Khan said that he had no role in making birth certificate. Therefore, be released on bail. Tanjin Fatima said that bail should be granted for being a woman. Therefore, both have been ordered to be released immediately. But Azam Khan has been ordered to be released after recording the statement of the complainant.