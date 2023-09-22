Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

Donald Trump’s son claimed in a tweet on X that his father had died. The news caused worldwide confusion – that’s what’s behind it.

New York – “I am sad to announce that my father has passed away.” This message on Donald Trump Jr.’s X account (formerly Twitter) caused great confusion in the United States and beyond its borders on Wednesday (local time). . It quickly became clear that it was supposed to have been a hacker attack. Because the news about Trump’s death was not the only confusing announcement that temporarily appeared on the social media account on Wednesday.

Twitter account hacked: Donald Trump Jr. accidentally declares his father dead

The series of questionable and sometimes offensive tweets on the X messaging service have now been deleted. In total, they were online for less than an hour on Donald Trump Jr.’s profile, according to several US media outlets, including BBC News, to report. The full post read: “I am sad to announce that my father has passed away. “I will run for president in 2024.” The incident occurred just a few months after Donald Trump Jr. had already accidentally insulted his father in a public video.

Donald Trump Jr. declared his father dead on his X account. (archive photo) © Win McNamee | Getty Images via AFP

Another said North Korea was “about to be smoked,” according to U.S. reports, while one post mentioned “some interesting news” involving convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The incumbent US President Joe Biden was also insulted in a vulgar manner in one of the posts. The entrepreneur has around ten million followers on X.

Donald Trump “deceased”, Joe Biden insulted – Trump Jr. spokesman clarifies incident

A little later, the “Trump Organization” stated that the account of Donald Trump’s Son was hacked. “For your information, this is obviously not true. Don’s account was hacked,” his spokesperson also wrote on X, referencing one of the alleged posts that has since been deleted. Donald Trump Jr. did not comment personally on the incidents. Platform X also did not want to comment on the incident in response to several media inquiries.

Donald Trump Jr. is a 45-year-old entrepreneur who lives in New York. The son of former President Donald Trump works as CEO of the “Trump Organization” founded by his father. The company was involved in a lawsuit late last year found guilty of tax fraud and other financial crimes. (nz)