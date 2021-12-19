Defining disastrous the moment of Cagliari falls short. Yesterday the Sardinians conceded a painful 4-0 in their stadium against Deulofeu’s Udinese, who shone with two goals. It is the second time in a row that Mazzarri’s team concedes four goals (it had already happened with Inter) and, with just four points obtained in the previous ten days, the classification worries more than ever.

The rossoblu They are next to last and fear of relegation seized the club and its fans, who are enraged. The Cagliari squad is, without any doubt, the best among the teams fighting for salvation, and that is precisely what has increased criticism of the players. One of the most attacked, especially after yesterday’s crash, is Diego Godín.

The performance of the former Atlético was described as “a disaster” by various media, and all the newspapers assigned him the lowest note on the team. The ‘Gazzetta‘was very hard: “Godín was blushing. He gave a lousy pass, and then Makengo dribbled at him on the first goal. The disaster started with him.”.

The club asked its tifosi for forgiveness several times and the sports director, Stefano Capozucca, announced a revolution: “We should be quiet, but you have to apologize, we are ashamed. Mazzarri is the only certainty we have, he will stay until the end of the season. Others, on the other hand, are not worthy of our shirt, and I think they should go. I’m not going to give names, but there are people who can’t wear this shirt again. There has to be dignity and respect, and someone does not have them “. Godín still has a long contract with the Italian entity, until 2023, but for several weeks now there has been talk of his possible goodbye in January. For the Uruguayan, the doors of LaLiga could reopen.