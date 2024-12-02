It’s been a tough six months for Sonos. After the disastrous launch of its new monitoring app, the giant has spent much of the last few months on a mission to save its reputation: apologizing (a little late), putting products on hold (at least briefly), and dedicating money to fix one app which is not completely finished yet.

A couple of weeks ago, it announced its fiscal 2024 results and, as expected, they were not at all favorable. Total revenue was down 8% year-over-year, and the fourth quarter was especially negative, down 16% year-over-year. Sonos sought to downplay the impact of its own mistakes, justifying “lower demand due to difficult market conditions,” before admitting that challenges stemming from its recent app rollout had played a role.

However, he could be right: there is quite a bit at stake. This is the second consecutive year that Sonos has recorded a year-over-year decline in revenue: 5.5% in 2023, despite two rounds of layoffs. CEO Patrick Spence used the word “challenging” to describe that year, and while the momentum remains after two excellent years during Covid, a pattern may be emerging.

In its fiscal 2004 earnings report, investors noted that the company had only added one million new users this year.which may seem impressive, but it was mentioned that it was the lowest figure in the last “five or ten years”; And while the total number of speakers per home rose to 3.08 from 3.05 last year, with a slowing new user base, how can Sonos continue to make money in what appears to be a saturated market?

Subscriptions haunt the industry

Sonos is not the first company to consider whether a subscription model could help keep its finances afloat. Recurring revenue streams make a lot of financial sense, and some big brands use them to their advantage for this very reason. GoPro first turned to a subscription model amid poor sales in 2016, offering cloud storage for footage from its expensive action cameras. It further expanded its GoPro Plus offering in 2018, and continues to do so: with a subscriber base rising from 160,000 members to 2.56 million in November 2024. Although total profits fell year-over-year in the third quarter of 2024, and layoffs are occurring As a result, its subscriber revenue grew by 11%, demonstrating how promising this model is when sales of hardware they falter.

Video game console manufacturers have also discovered that subscriptions are very beneficial to their bottom line. In 2021, during the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, legal documents showed that Xbox Game Pass had brought in a total of $2.9 billion from consoles in the fiscal year ending in 2021, about 18% of Xbox’s total business. . According to forecasts, this figure could have increased to $4 billion the following year. So with Xbox sales plummeting earlier in the year, it’s no surprise that the company responded by raising the price of Game Pass by 25% in the same month.

And the examples continue: cameras, smart doorbells… they all work better when accompanied by the features of a subscription. And although many of these brands market the hardware competitively to attract that subscriber base, automakers demonstrate that the model can work even on products costing tens of thousands of dollars. Manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Tesla offer subscriptions to access additional features, such as park and drive assistance or enhanced features.

A crazy idea?

The company already contemplated the subscription mechanics before: Sonos Radio HD offers 60,000 Internet radio stations, adds high-definition audio quality, exclusive content, unlimited skips and ad-free music for users who pay a monthly fee. This option hasn’t exactly transformed the company’s fortunes, nor has it been all that popular, but the question remains, could expanding to a subscription model, with even more benefits, be the answer to its revenue problems?

If you take a quick look at the community forums on Reddit or even Sonos’ own website, you’ll see that users are already concerned about this possibility. And your suspicion isn’t just an unfounded hunch. The way the app works is completely different than before, making a subscription game a technical possibility. The differences between the app now and before have been revealed in a technical analysis published by the developer and self-proclaimed “fanboy/hacker from Sonos” Andy Pennell. He explains that the application has gone from controlling devices over the local network to a app which controls the devices through its own cloud. And by routing everything through Sonos’ servers, it ultimately gives the company more control over the things users can and can’t do with their devices. This movement is so big that it takes everyone by surprise.