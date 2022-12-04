Sonora.- Eight people dead and twelve injured was the official balance of confrontation between two criminal groups in San Luis Rio Colorado, informed the Secretary of Public Security of the State of Sonora.

According to the SSP of Sonora, on the morning of this Saturday, December 3, a confrontation was reported between two criminal groups that began in a community in the state of Baja California, which moved to the Ejido Luis B. Sánchez, in San Luis Río ColoradoSonora.

State security elements and members of the security table attended the site, where seized vehicles, tactical equipment, ammunition and three people who were made available of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR). In this first fact three people died and four were injured.

“In the place, the state forces and members of the security bureau secured a significant number of vehicles, weapons, tactical equipment, ammunition and 3 people, who have been left at the disposal of the FGR. 3 people were killed and 4 injured“, said the Secretary of Public Security of Sonora.

Likewise, it stated that in later events and presumably related to the first, it resulted five more people dead and 8 injured. In other words, eight deaths and twelve injured people were confirmed in the events.

“Security forces, state and federal elements, in coordination with the Security Bureau, arrive to increase their presence in the municipality and safeguard the safety of the population,” concluded the SSP of Sonora.