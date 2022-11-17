Hermosillo.- Cecilia Patricia Flores Armentafounder of the collective Madres Buscadoras de Sonora, used social networks this Wednesday to ask President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to allow him to continue looking for his children.

The activist gave rise to talk in recent days when she filed a lawsuit with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) after months of receiving death threats. As you can understand, this situation makes the search work undertaken by the tracker in the state of Sonora difficult.

“The pain of a mother for not having her children is unimaginable, today I look for them in every corner of the earth, I do it, I never get tired, @lopezobrador_ just give me the opportunity to continue doing it. An orphan mother asks you ”, the woman posted on social networks, along with a photograph of her children.

In recent days, Cecilia gave a press conference where she explained that organized crime had put a price on her head, while some of her colleagues have also been victims of threats due to their work searching for clandestine graves.

“I don’t want to die without finding my children, they have put a price on my head, they offer 50,000 pesos to kill me. I have a panic button that does not protect us, I need permanent security,” Flores Armenta declared outside the main entrance of the FGR offices in Mexico City.

The searching mother assured before the national media that she does not want to suffer the same fate as her predecessors Marisela Escobar, Carmela Vázquez and Esmeralda Gallardo, who found death in their search for justice.

“They have put a price on my head and that of some of my colleagues, of those who follow me the most, the authorities have not done anything and they have only told me that they cannot give me permanent protection because I do not want to stop looking,” he declared. .

“That was the order of Encinas and Adán Augusto, who cannot give me permanent custody because I have to stop looking because they cannot participate in the search, it is unfortunate that we have to suffer this situation and that I have to live with afraid and that I prefer to live in the mountains because I do have security there,” he explained.