Mexico. – The Mexican film titled “Sound” It is a film adaptation of the book by “The Path of the Fallen” by the writer Guillermo Munro Palacio that premiered in 2019 in important cinemas in Mexico. In it is tells the story that transports you to the thirties in which various traveling groups are forced to migrate to Mexicali, Baja California.

Starring Joaquín Cosió, Dolores Heredia, Giovanna Zacarias, Juan Manuel Bernal and Harold Torres, the political drama series “Sonora” was set in the Sierra del Pinacate in the state of Mexico between the border of Arizona, United States, since the character Emeterio played by Joaquín Cosío is an individual who travels through the great Sonoran desert to transport people to the United States.

With landscapes of mountains, sand and dune fields, it is how the director of “Sonora” Alejandro Springall represents a story that many Mexicans still do not know and that, together with Machete Producciones, Tequila Gang and Corazón Films made it possible to share this important story. of the arrival of Chinese to the country of Mexico, but as a result of that, they live in the worst circumstances and genocide, racism and prejudices that lived during that time.

Likewise, during emigration in the fearful and mysterious desert, a series of cultural conflicts take place, because, racism, paranoia and greed turns into all chaos to the 12 desperate people who cross one of the most risky places for human survival.

Acclaimed by Mexican critics as one of the best political drama films “Sonora” with a duration of around 1 hour available in Netflix presents you with a story that is not far from the reality of what thousands of Mexicans sacrifice their lives every day in search of a better quality of life, however, this It is a reality that since the time of 1931 lives in the Mexican people and to this day prevails for thousands of immigrants.