The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Sonora (FGJES) has charged Alejandro “N”, 29 years old, and Vivían Elizabeth “N”, 28 years old, for their alleged responsibility in crimes of Child abuse and serious injuries inflicted on a child under 10 months of ageBoth defendants face justified preventive detention.

The investigation, which focuses on child protection, reveals that the baby suffered multiple fractures, including fractures with calluses to the right radius, the shaft of the right tibia and the left radius, as well as a recent fracture to the proximal third of the left tibia. These traumas, caused by direct blows, date from both recent and old injuries that did not receive adequate medical attention.

The events took place in the Puerta Real neighborhood, sixth stage, in Hermosillo, Sonora, where the defendant, the biological mother of the minor, and her partner, the victim’s stepfather, lived together. The case came to light when the medical staff who treated the baby alerted the authorities, triggering the intervention of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On Friday, July 26, the Criminal Investigation Agency (AMIC) executed the arrest warrants. At the initial hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office formulated the charges, and both defendants were placed in preventive detention pending determination of their legal situation. The FGJES has undertaken to keep the public informed about the progress of the case.